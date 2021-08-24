'Most women in the industry are fake, Hina is an exception': Aagha Ali

Actor Aagha Ali dubs wife Hina Altaf one of the finest women in showbiz.

The Band Khirkiyan star, who married Altaf in 2020, says that she is one of the most real women he has met in showbiz.

“I met a lot of women while working," Aagha revealed in an interview with Urdu News. "I ended up becoming friends with quite a few, but most of them were rather pretentious. They weren’t really like who they were pretending to be. When I worked with Hina, her realness really stood out. She isn’t fake at all. She’s honest and minds her own business.”

Touching on how he proposed Altaf for the wedding, Aagha revealed:

“One day I asked Hina what her thoughts were on marriage, and she responded positively, after which I spoke to my mother about it. My mother said to me that if the girl is good-natured then I shouldn't delay it further. I then spoke to Hina’s father and proceeded to make her my wife.”