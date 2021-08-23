John Travolta reveals heartfelt conversation with son after wife Kelly passed away

After his wife's death, John Travolta said his son asked him a moving question

John Travolta came forth revealing a jarring conversation he had with his son Ben after wife Kelly Preston passed away.

During an appearance on Peacock's Hart to Heart show, John said his son asked him a moving question.

"[Ben] said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" John recalled. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

Preston died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 57.

"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,'" he said.

"I said, 'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say?'" he added.

"I said, 'I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it that it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can,'" Travolta continued