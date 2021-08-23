Mehwish Hayat gets a new haircut, video goes viral

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has gotten a new haircut for the year 2021 despite most of her of fans suggesting that she should grow her hair longer.



Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor shared a video of her hair transformation and thanked her hairstylist for the new look.

Sharing the video, Mehwish said, “Thank you for such a beautiful haircut @waryam942! I know that most of you suggested I should grow my hair longer but I needed to get rid of dead hair and desperately needed a change of look.”

She also asked her millions of fans to give a feedback to her new change. “What do you think??”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section and praised ‘gorgeous’ Mehwish Hayat for the new look.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.