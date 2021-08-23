Abhishek Bachchan hospitalized after injury

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly hospitalized due to injury he received during shooting of his upcoming Tamil film, according to Indian media.



According to the media reports, the Dhoom actor was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries recently.

Abhishek was injured during the shooting of the remake of Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and has hurt his right hand.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan visited the hospital to check on Abhishek’s health on Sunday evening.

The Bachchan family has yet to confirm Abhishek’s injury.

On Sunday, Abhishek, who is an active social media user, shared an Instagram post to wish the sisters ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

He wrote “Sisters, happy Rakhi. Love you all.”



The actor also tweeted “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.





