Mahira Khan sends sweet birthday wishes to director Asim Raza

Superstar Mahira Khan extended love and sweet birthday wishes to acclaimed Pakistani film and TV director Asim Raza, who turned 55 on Saturday.



The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Asim to wish him a very happy birthday.

Mahira wrote “Happy birthday to my one and only Asim…my heart is full of love and respect for you. Has always been.”

She further said “You know how much I love you…you are truly one of a kind. A kind that’s rare and we are lucky to have you.”

The Prince Charming actor went on to say “May you always always be happy and healthy, may you continue to create magic, may you be surrounded by goodness…Ameen, Yours, Mahiru” followed by a heart emoji.