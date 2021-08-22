Queen Elizabeth’s team may send legal warning to Harry’s book publisher: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to get embroiled in a legal battle with Queen Elizabeth II following their bombshell claims against the family.



The Sun reported that the monarch, 95, has had enough of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attacks and is now getting “lawyered up.”

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” a source told the portal, adding that palace aides are consulting libel experts.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated,” the insider shared.

Reports have revealed that Her Majesty’s team might be contemplating sending a legal warning to Penguin Random House, which will publish Prince Harry’s memoir next year.