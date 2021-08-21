Angelina Jolie amasses over 5 million followers within hours after joining Instagram

Angelina Jolie has amassed more than five million followers on Instagram within hours after joining the photo and video sharing app.

Her first post was dedicated to the people of Afghanistan while the "Eternals" actress on Saturday shared her second post to talk about the rights of refugees.

"I started working with displaced people because I believe passionately in human rights. Not out of charity, but out of a deep respect for them and their families, and all they continue to overcome, despite so much persecution, inequality and injustice," she wrote.

Angelina Jolie added, "Today, 1% of the world’s population - 82.4 million people - is displaced. That’s nearly twice as many as a decade before. Some crises, like the war in Afghanistan, have lasted for decades. Others, like the conflict in Ethiopia, are more recent."

She said "They all have in common the violence and denial of rights that leave innocent families with no choice but to flee."

"At which point will we be concerned enough to address the environmental devastation, conflict and human rights abuses that fuel these crises?'