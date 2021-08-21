Shilpa Shetty ‘determined’ to rise again after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest: Watch

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her first public appearance recently days after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' on pornography charges.



The Baazigar actor has resumed shooting for Super Dancer 4, where she is one of the judges.

She returned to the sets of the show on August 17 almost after a month following the arrest of her husband, according to Indian media.

Shilpa also got emotional as she returned to the set.

A video of Shilpa from the Super Dancer 4 is circulating on social media and has won the hearts of her fans.

Meanwhile, the actress took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with stunning photos from her first photoshoot after the arrest of Raj.

She posted the photos with an encouraging caption, saying “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.”



