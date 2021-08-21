Watch Hina Khan's sensual performance to 'Param Sundari' in viral video

Indian television star Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her hit drama serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has left fans swooning with her viral dance video.

The social media celebrity who enjoys more than 14 million followers on her Instagram, recently shared a clip with her fans on Friday, dancing to Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari.

"In between the shots.." wrote Hina alongside her sultry video.

Hina sported a blue crop top for the camera and opted for a goudy makeup look. The diva also showed off her well-toned abs as she shook a leg for her fans.

Watch full video here:



