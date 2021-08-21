Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra exude infectious chemistry in 'Bepanah Ishq' teaser

Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra back with another infectious track 'Bepanah Ishq'

Indian actor Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are collaborating for another music video.

The Naagin 5 pair, that won hearts with their contagious love story in track Bepanah Pyar, is back with a sequel to the song titled Bepanah Ishaq.

In the teaser released of the music video, Surbhi is seen as an undercover cop while Sharad essays the role of a mastermind criminal. While their love is set amid unusual circumstances, their chemistry has seemingly won the hearts of millions.





Bepanah Ishq, crooned by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai will drop on August 24.

Watch teaser here:







