Indian film actress Nallennai Chitra dies of heart attack

Indian film actress Nallennai Chitra, who primarily works in southern films, passed away due to heart attack at the age of 56.



According to media reports, Chitra died at her residence in Chennai following a massive heart attack on Saturday.

The actress is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.

Chitra began her career as a child artist and made her film debut in 1975.

She also starred in Hindi films like Razia and Ek Nai Paheli.

Nallennai Chitra, in the late 90s, stopped acting at the peak of her career due to personal reasons. Also, following her marriage, she discontinued films.

She returned to the small screen again recently.