Momal Sheikh celebrates first birthday of daughter Alyeha

Pakistani actress and producer Momal Sheikh celebrated first birthday of daughter Alyeha Nawaz with a heartfelt note.



Taking to Instagram, the Silsilay actress shared a sweet photo of her with Alyeha to celebrate the first birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy 1st birthday to my little angel. May you have many, many more in good health and happiness and I pray that you are protected from all the evil eyes in this world.”

Momal continued “May Allah shower all His blessings upon you. You are my strong baby and you will fight all your battles; I’m sure of that. Watching you grow over these past 12 months has given me the happiest, most precious moments of my life! You are my heartbeat and I love you so much.”

“Mama’s little girl! Thank you Allah for sending Alyeha into our lives @nader.nawaz #alyehanawaz.”



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Alyeha on her birthday and dropped sweet wishes for her.