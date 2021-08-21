Kareena Kapoor shares first clear photo of son Jeh as he turns 6 months

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor mesmerised her fans with first clear picture of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan as she celebrated six months of his birth.



Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, who is currently enjoying a family trip to Maldives, posted a sweet photo with Jeh.

She also penned down a heartfelt note for the son in the caption of the post saying “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and fellow B-town stars showered love on Kareena and Jeh and the endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring superstar Aamir Khan.