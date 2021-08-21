Iqra Aziz tops Twitter trend after latest episode of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has received love and praises for her stellar performance in drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.



Iqra’s name became a top Twitter trend after the latest episode of the drama on Friday.

Fans took to the microblogging site and heaped praises on Iqra as well as Feroze Khan.



One fan shared stills from the latest episode and tweeted, “I must say if Feroze Khan is king of acting then Iqra Aziz is a queen of acting you can't ignore her performance. This girl is unbelievable. she is perfectly match for the role of mahi . And now she proved by her performance.”

Another fan tweeted, “#IqraAziz trending in number 1. Rolling the chart once again by her incredible performance as Mahi! #IqraAziz #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”

“#IqraAziz is on trending nd she desever it she proof herself for the role of Mahi.. i love the conversation between Farhad nd Mahi .. Nd the scene of taweez is jxt love..,” wrote another Twitterati.



