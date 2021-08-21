Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wins hearts with killer dance moves in ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’ trailer

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has won the hearts of her millions of fans with the first trailer of new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also starring Ugur Gunes.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared the first trailer.

The Turkish actress has received love and praises from the fans and fellow showbiz stars with her stellar performance in the upcoming drama.



Esra can be seen dancing her heart out in the video clip she posted on the Facebook-owned app.

Later, she also took to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support.

Sharing her stunning picture from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar, Esra said, “Good morning! I’m ready for the new day. Your comments for the first teaser of #KanunsuzTopraklar made us very happy, all team and me want to say thank you.”

“New teasers and the pictures are on the way!” she further said.

