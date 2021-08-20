Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar says feminists are right after shocking 'Minar-e-Pakistan' tragedy

Pakistani scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has no words to express his utter shock after the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The heart-wrenching tragedy, that has left all the nation in feelings of rage and disappointment, has also caused the 59-year-old speechless.

The Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer, who usually holds opposing views towards feminism, confessed in a recent interview that the females that cry for safety and security, are indeed suffering.

“I should admit that a woman’s honour and dignity is not safe in our part of the world," said Qamar.

He continued, “I do not know who to blame. I am trying to understand the mental level and state of mind of the 400 people present there,” he said.

The Kaaf Kangana director also bashed all those who accused the victim TikToker for stepping out of her house on the day.



