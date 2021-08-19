Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome baby boy

Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumnah have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, that announced their pregnancy earlier this year, turned to their Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of their bundle of joy.

"Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021, We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid," he unveiled the name of his baby boy.

"This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai," the 26-year-old captioned alongside the photo of his Izyan wrapped in a blue blanket.





Earlier this month, Zaid also posted a photo with his wife while the love birds awaited the arrival of their baby.

"InshAllah our baby is due any day now!" said the social media influencer.

Take a look: