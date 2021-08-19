'When a man's married life is settled, he more focused on his work' :Zahid Ahmed

Actor Zahid Ahmed considers himself an artist who is solely focused on his work.

Speaking in a recent video, the Ishq Zehnaseeb star reveals that he is not an avid social media user.

"I use social media as much as I need to," he begins. "I am well aware of the importance of speak with thoughtfulness. So, I try not to make any statement that would cause me to be mentioned in issues other than my work," he says.

According to the actor, "If someone wants too much fame, then they would make statements without thinking much. If someone isn't looking for publicity, then he would speak thoughtfully."

Differentiating in between the types of celebrities on social media, Zahid continues:

"There are all kinds of artists in the industry. Some people like to be in the news, while some people don't, they have their own preferences."

Zahid also went on to say that being married has changed his outlook on life. He is more focused on his work and family.

Ahmed often shares his photos with his wife and children on social media. "I was married when I got into the industry, and when a man's married life is settled, he more focused on his work," he concludes.