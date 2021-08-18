Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘turn down’ influx of projects

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently got issued an urgent plea to stop the production of their projects since ‘sometimes things should wait’.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig.



During her interview with Express, she was quoted saying, “I sometimes think that other things should wait. They want to put their eggs in a basket right now because people are interested.”

There are people who will denigrate them and call them horrible things, but they are two human beings who have made a decision.”

“Meghan and Harry are two human beings who have made a decision: they may not have made completely the right decision, and not every decision has been good, nor how they've reacted to situations, but that's a whole other story.”