Ayeza Khan thanks fans for love, support as she reaches 9.8 million Instagram followers

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has extended gratitude to the fans and friends for their continuous love and support after she reached 9.8 million Instagram followers.



Sharing her stunning photo on the Facebook-owned app, the Mehar Posh actress said “9.8 Million hearts” followed by heart emoticons.

She continued “Thank-you my Insta family for the continuous love and support.”

Commenting on the post, Mahira Khan praised Ayeza.



She commented “Khoobsuraaaat MashAllah” followed by heart-eyed emoji.

Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Ayeza celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Danish Taimoor and shared a glimpse of the celebrations with the fans.

‘I cant believe how 7 years have passed so early! May we continue to live happily together for the rest of our lives Ameen. Happy 7years of Our beautiful love marriage @danishtaimoor16,” she said on Instagram.



