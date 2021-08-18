Mahira Khan angered over Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has expressed her anguish over Lahore incident where hundreds of men assaulted a woman, tore off her clothes and tossed her in the air.



Reacting to the terrifying incident, Mahira turned to Twitter and demanded action against the culprits.

She tweeted “I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again - make an example out of these men! #MinarePakistan”.

In another tweet, the Prince Charming actor said “Damn I’m sorry.. I keep forgetting - it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn’t help it. #MinarePakistan.”

According to Geo News, in yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police have registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.