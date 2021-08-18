Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh stars in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying a family trip to Maldives, has revealed that her second son Jehangir Ali Khan is part of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.



Talking to Indian media, the Good Newwz actor revealed ‘So, my son (Jeh) is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir Khan and me.”

Kareena began shooting for her film with superstar Aamir Khan when she was five month into her second pregnancy.

She opened up about her experience of working on Laal Singh Chaddha while she was expecting her second child.



Kareena was constantly in touch with her gynecologist during the shooting of the film.

According to Indian media, Bebo’s baby bump will be concealed in Laal Singh Chaddha with the use of special effects.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

The film will be released in December this year.