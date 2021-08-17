Bella Hadid praying for the people of Afghanistan

Bella Hadid on Monday took to Instagram to react to the situation in Afghanistan.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the supermodel said "This is so devastating to watch. I am praying for Afghanistan The men, the women, the children experiencing this,.God bless.

The model shared the video of hundreds of people thronging Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport and clinging to US military aircraft.

At least three people fell from the flying US aircraft , according to reports a day after the Taliban took over Kabul.