Esra Bilgic worries for women in Afghanistan

Expressing her concerns for the rights of Afghan women after Taliban takeover, Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has said that we must continue the struggle for all women of the world.



Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared a photo of burqa-clad Afghan women, taken by US photographer Steve McCurry to express her worries.

She wrote in the caption in Turkish language which reads: “Last year, on September 20, I learned and wrote that the mother's name will now appear on the child's identity card in Afghanistan.”

The Turkish actress further said, “It hasn't even been a year. Today, women have lost their freedom in Afghanistan. We must continue our struggle for all women of the world.”

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents have won the 20-year war.