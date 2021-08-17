Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor dance video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and daughter Rhea Kapoor left their millions of fans swooning with their killer dance moves on song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.



The dance video was shared by Farah Khan from the wedding of Rhea to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Farah posted the video with caption “Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts. congratulations @karanboolani.”

In the video, Rhea and Anil can be seen dancing their hearts out to the track Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from Sonam Kapoor’s film Khoobsurat, also featuring Fawad Khan.



The video has gone viral on social media shortly after Farah shared it.

Rhea and Boolani tied the knot on August 14, 2021.