 

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates third birthday of daughter Alara

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Next Story >>>
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates third birthday of daughter Alara
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates third birthday of daughter Alara

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife celebrated third birthday of their daughter Alara on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan aka Ertugrul also shared a glimpse of Alara’s birthday celebrations.

He posted a sweet photo with the daughter with caption “Birthday girl….Alara’, followed by birthday cake emoji.

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates third birthday of daughter Alara

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also took to Facebook-owned app and shared stunning photos with Alara from her birthday party.


Earlier, in another Instagram post, Neslisah shared a heartfelt note for Alara.

She wrote in Turkish which reads: “If you ask a woman what is one of the best gifts, I would say "having a daughter"!”

“My beautiful daughter, let life be generous to you with its gifts, just as you gave me a gift... Happy birthday my flower”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Alara.

More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News