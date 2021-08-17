‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan celebrates third birthday of daughter Alara

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife celebrated third birthday of their daughter Alara on Monday.



Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan aka Ertugrul also shared a glimpse of Alara’s birthday celebrations.

He posted a sweet photo with the daughter with caption “Birthday girl….Alara’, followed by birthday cake emoji.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also took to Facebook-owned app and shared stunning photos with Alara from her birthday party.





Earlier, in another Instagram post, Neslisah shared a heartfelt note for Alara.

She wrote in Turkish which reads: “If you ask a woman what is one of the best gifts, I would say "having a daughter"!”

“My beautiful daughter, let life be generous to you with its gifts, just as you gave me a gift... Happy birthday my flower”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Alara.

