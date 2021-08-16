Watch: Bilal Maqsood hilariously trolled over an ‘illegal’ Carrom move

In an epic and hilarious debate, Bilal Maqsood recently got called out by fans for playing an ‘illegal’ Carrom move.

Shortly after social media took to ‘clarifying’ the right strategy, he shared the video once more and also added screengrabs of multiple fans explaining that it’s completely ‘illegal’.

His new post also included a rib-tickling caption that read, “Posted this story of me playing carrom and the replies I got were too funny Is this shot really not allowed. I’ve played this all my life”. (sic)

Check it out below:







