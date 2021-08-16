Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary

Rahat Fateh remembers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembered his ‘mentor’ and ‘teacher’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary on Monday.



The Afreen Afreen singer took to Instagram and shared his photo with a portrait of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan alongwith a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote in the caption “Always in our hearts ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali khan The legend” followed by a heart emoji.

Rahat Fateh further said “There can only be one Nusrat, my mentor, my teacher and my ustad.”

The 24th death anniversary of legendary Qawwali maestro, popularly known as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali" Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today.



He received several awards, including Pride of Performance, for his contribution to the music.



The great Qawwal died at the age of 48 on August 16, 1997 leaving legacy of over 125 albums.

He was born in Faisalabad on 13th October 1948.