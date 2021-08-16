Yasir Hussain reveals ‘hardest’ thing after Covid-19 diagnosis

Yasir Hussain reveals his ‘hardest’ thing after Covid-19 diagnosis

Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain, who is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, has reveal that the hardest thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz.



The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of his house and said “The hardest thing is to stay away from you @iiqraaziz”.

Iqra also took to Facebook-owned app and shared the same picture in her Story with caption “My babzzu” with a bandaged heart emoji.

Yasir announced on Sunday about his coronavirus diagnosis and asked the fans for prayers.

He also confirmed he is in quarantine.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child Kabir in June 2021.