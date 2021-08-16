Katrina Kaif celebrates nine years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif celebrated nine years of action thriller Ek Tha Tiger, the first installment in the Tiger franchise.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a motion poster of the film to mark its nine years of release.

The motion poster, featuring Katrina and Salman Khan, was inscribed as “Celebrating 9 years of Ek Tha Tiger”.

It was first shared by the Yash Raj Films.

The Ek Tha Tiger was released in August 2012 under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has officially confirmed film Tiger 3 and revealed that he is currently preparing for the shooting of the action film.

Last month, Salman posted the video with caption “I think this guy is training for Tiger3”

The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.