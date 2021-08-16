Kareena Kapoor shares stunning family photos to wish Saif Ali Khan on 51st birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares a stunning family photo to wish Saif Ali Khan on 51st birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable family photos with a sweet birthday note for husband Saif Ali Khan, who turned 51 on Monday.



Sharing family photos from their Maldives trip, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want” followed by a heart emoji.

One of the stunning photos features Kareena herself, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Fans and friends also showered love on Saif Ali Khan and his family and wished him a very happy birthday.

Saif’s sister Saba commented “Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one.”

Sonam Kapoor said “Happy happy birthday saif! Lots of love”.