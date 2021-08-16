 

Ben Affleck shuns Jennifer Lopez as he celebrates 49th birthday with his three kids in LA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Monday, Aug 16, 2021
Ben Affleck, who  turned 49 on Sunday (August 15), celebrated  birthday with his three children Violet, Samuel and Seraphina in Los Angeles. His ladylove Jennifer Lopez  was not spotted on his big day.

Affleck  enjoyed outing with his all three children, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles . It's just dad and the young ones here. His lovebird Lopez  and ex-wife Jennifer Garner were not seen with him.

Their fans found it  very interesting to see Ben without Lopez on his most special day. The only thing  the singing superstar  has up on her Story  on the  day  was a goofy solo selfie -- definitely not the same type of attention/treatment she gave herself a few weeks ago for the big 5-2, which had Ben's fingerprints all over the celebration. 

Earlier, it was reported that  Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez has cut all ties  with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez by unfollowing him on Instagram. She also  removed all  photos of the retired baseball star from her page.

