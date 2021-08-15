Reyan Reynolds announces 'Free Guy' sequel

Hollywood star Ryan Renolds on Saturday said Disney wants a sequel of his recently released film "Free Guy".

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony.”

He added, “If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed.”

"Free Guy" is set in a video-game world, but Reynolds says that doesn't make it a video game movie. "We're kind of smuggling a lot of other themes into that premise," he said.

Opening in movie theaters on Friday, "Free Guy" is the story of bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he is a nameless background player in a hyper realistic video game. He decides to break out and forge his own path in a story that moves between the real world and the virtual world.