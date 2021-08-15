Jason Momoa can still 'bench press Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke: See Photo

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa are having a little reunion.

The Game of Thrones alumni met over the weekend and recalled golden memories together.

"When your sun and stars rolls[sic] into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft," Clarke captioned alongside her photo of Momoa lifting her.

The stars played husband and wife in the hit HBO fantasy drama. While Clarke essayed the role of Khaleesi, Momoa appeared onscreen as Khal Drogo.

