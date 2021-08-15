Kareena Kapoor reveals her son Jehangir ‘exactly’ looks like her

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that her six-month-old son Jehangir exactly looks like her and Taimur Ali Khan resembles Saif Ali Khan.



Talking to Indian media, the Good Newwz actress opened up about sons Taimur and the newborn Jehangir, saying “He barely six months old, but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif.”

Kareena went on to talk about the future of her two sons, saying “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.

The celebrity couple on Saturday jetted off to Maldives with Taimur and Jeh to celebrate 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan.