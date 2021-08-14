Prince Andrew to be served lawsuit papers in person ahead of the trail

Prince Andrew will officially be served lawsuit papers in person ahead of his formal hearing for the Virginia Giuffre rape case according to experts.

Ms. Giuffre’s legal representative recently sat down with The Telegraph and shed light on the possible future outcome of the entire ordeal.

He was quoted saying, “We present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way.”

“Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.”

The reason for this ‘in person’ serving is because Britain has different legal rules that have to be satisfied even though the case has officially been filed in the US.

For those unversed, the Hague Convention is a multilateral treaty developed by the Hague Conference on Private International Law and deals with the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. It is also referred to as the Hague Abduction Convention.