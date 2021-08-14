Mahira Khan plays 'Pakistan's first female Three star General' in 'Ek Hai Nigar'

Mahira Khan is bringing back her magic this Independence Day.

The actor is stepping into the world of telefilms with a tribute to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar of Pakistan Army.

The Prince Charming star, who herself is very 'honoured' to play the role of a living legend, turned to her Instagram on August 14 and shared a teaser of her much-anticipated biopic.

"Eik Hai Nigar," begins Mahira in the caption, highlighting the title of the telefilm.

"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar.

What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us.

Bismillah," she ends her note.

Take a look:







