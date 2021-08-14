Usman Mukhtar says he is very different 'to the characters I play on screen': Here's Why

Actor Usman Mukhtar is looking to play 'less serious' roles for upcoming projects.

The actor, who stepped into television with the hit drama serial Anaa (2019), says that although he is offered serious characters to play, in reality, he is the complete opposite of his on-screen portrayal.

“I am not as serious as I look. In fact, I have quite a lot of fun with my friends and family. When I am around people who are close to me and know me well, I am a very different person as compared to the characters I play on screen," he tells a media outlet in a recent interview.

“If I get the chance to play a role in a comedy, I will definitely accept the offer, and will do so with great enthusiasm," Mukhtar confessed.

Having said that, the Janan star insisted that he would love to change the perception of all those who typecast him as a 'serious' hero.

“I want to change the perception that I am an actor who only takes on serious roles.”