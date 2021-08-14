Rhea Kapoor all set to tie the knot with beau Karan Boolani today

Indian film producer and the daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Karan Boolani today, Saturday according to Indian media.



The wedding ceremony will be held at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence with close friends and family members in attendance.

Rhea’s elder sister Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

Rhea and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani have been dating for 13 years, according to Indian media.

According to the media reports, Karan is also a filmmaker.

A day before her marriage, Rhea shared a thought-provoking note on Instagram.

Rhea Kapoor’s name has also become a top Twitter trend on her wedding day.

