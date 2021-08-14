Sajal Aly shares a gold medal awarded in school

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly shared a gold medal she was awarded on winning a debate completion in school, leaving her millions of fans swooning.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the Alif actor posted her stunning picture with the medal.

She wrote in the caption “This is my gold medal which I was awarded on winning a debate competition in school.”

Paying a touching tribute to her school teacher Romana for the encouragement, Sajal Aly disclosed “I still remember, I couldn’t even call out my name confidently in class magr woh miss Romana he thii jinke yaqeen ki wajah se I won the whole competition.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Sajal after she shared her adorable photo with the gold medal.

Sajal Aly is an avid social media user and among the most-followed celebrities on Instagram with 7.2 million followers.