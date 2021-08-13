Prince Charles holds talks with Prince Andrew at Balmoral

Prince Charles on Friday arrived at Balmoral for what British media described "crunch talks" with his brother Prince Andrew.

According to reports, Andrew, who has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of raping her when she was a minor, the Duke of York is staying in Scotland where Queen Elizabeth is spending her summer holiday.

"Crunch talks" will reportedly take place between the two brothers after another difficult week for the royal family," metro.co.uk reported.

Meanwhile, London police commissioner said her department is reviewing files on Prince Andrew but there was no investigation.

Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by Virginia Giuffre who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre, who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial. Prosecutors later said Andrew had not cooperated with their probe.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre said in a statement. "The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions."

"I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice," she said.