 
close
Fri Aug 13, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 13, 2021

Watch Jeh Ali Khan's first ever video with parents Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Watch Jeh Ali Khans first ever video with parents Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor
Watch Jeh Ali Khan's first ever video with parents Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are   taking their younger son Jehangir for his first day out.

On Friday, the couple was spotted entering Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor's house with their two children, Taimur and Jeh.

A few moments later, the Kapoor house also welcomed Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita.

For their family get-together, Kareena donned a grey sweatshirt and flashed a smile for the paparazzi. Saif, on the other hand, wore white Kurta with denim jeans.

Spotted in Saif's arms was also younger son Jeh, marking his official appearance in front of the camera.

Although the media could not capture Jeh's face, the young Pataudi pulled up a blue onesie for his day out.

Take a look:



More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News