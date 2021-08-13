 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 13, 2021

Nasir Khan ties the knot, shares photo with bride

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Nasir Khan ties the knot, shares photo with bride
Nasir Khan ties the knot, shares photo with bride

Pakistani social media star Nasir Khan Jan is married.

The entertainer, who announced his engagement in April 2020, has taken to his Twitter and shared a new photo in red shalwar kameez, sitting beside his wife in same-colored bridal wear.

"Finally #NasirMarried," he captioned the photo.

Although the face of Khan's wife was not shown, the couple was seemingly all smiles as they sat together in their room.

Nasir Khan ties the knot, shares photo with bride

Khan had been hinting fans about his wedding for almost a month. Earlier this week, the star also shared a selfie, dubbing it his last photo before marriage.

Take a look:

Nasir Khan ties the knot, shares photo with bride


