'Nazia Hassan was poisoned, murdered by husband Ishtiaq Baig': Zoheb Hassan

Pakistani guitarist Zoheb Hassan is unraveling dire details around pop sensation Nazia Hassan's death.

The brother-sister duo, that performed in multiple songs together, has been one of a kind in the history of showbiz in the country.

However, after Nazia's death in 2000, Zoheb left his career as a guitarist and flew abroad. Now during his latest visit, the singer says that his sister was poisoned to death by her husband Ishtiaq Baig.

Nazia Hassan famously battled ovarian cancer but recovered miraculously after several treatments.

Speaking with a media outlet, Zoheb revealed that the doctors were certain that her cancer went into remission.

"The doctors gave her an NOC, which I can show you," he added.

Zoheb later added that Ishtiaq then slipped in arsenic to his deceased sister's food with an intention to slowly poison her.

"Then she went to Morocco and subsequently Thailand with him[Ishtiaq]. Upon her return, she was coughing blood. It was discovered then that she had developed lung cancer," he said, quoting the testimony.

Zoheb said that Nazia was detained in the UK by Baig and then even after she passed away, her body was withheld by Scotland Yard, who were probing the case.

"The biggest mistake we made was to give Nazia away to him," Zoheb confessed in front of the cameras.



