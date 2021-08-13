Maya Ali is a sight for sore eyes in traditional Gilgiti attire

Maya Ali's unique style has swept fans off their feet.

The diva this time around is exuding a traditional Gilgiti outfit featuring the traditional embellished cap. Maya also drapes a pink veil for the camera.

"Life is beautiful and we should live it to it’s fullest," captioned Maya alongside her lively portrait.





Not to mention, Maya's new portraits made her followers swoon over the diva's exquisite style. Die-hard fans of the star were also quick to shower praises on the actor.

"Prettiest cutest gorgeous," wrote one Instagram user while another added, "Stunning," in the comments section.

Maya is currently taking a vacation with her family in the breathtaking Hunza Valley. She recently also posted photos with her mother.

Take a look:







