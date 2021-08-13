Janhvi Kapoor shares a touching note for late mother Sridevi on birth anniversary

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart-wrenching note for her late mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary.



Sharing a lovely throwback photo with the mother on Friday, the Dhadak actress wrote “Happy birthday Mumma.”

“I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you”, followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also dropped lovely messages for the mother-daughter duo shortly after Janhvi shared the heartfelt post.



Sridevi died in February 2018 while attending a family wedding in Dubai.

The Mr. India actor’s death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in film Good Luck Jerry. She wrapped the filming in March this year.

She made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak, a few months after mom Sridevi's death.