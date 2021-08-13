Zac Efron back on Australian shores to complete his project

Hollywood actor Zac Efron has made a 'quiet return' to Australian shores and has already completed hotel quarantine, according to reports.



The 33-year-old had reportedly left Australia few months ago to shoot the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel Firestarter in Canada. The actor went on to spend time in the US with his family.



Zac was mostly based in Byron Bay, where Thor actor Chris Hemsworth owns a $30million mansion, during his previous year-long visit to Australia.



He also filmed Stan Original movie Gold in South Australia, and shot scenes for his Netflix docuseries Down to Earth.

Zac fell in love with a Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares, 26, but they broke up in April before he left for North America.



They are believed to have first met in June last year, when Vanessa was waiting tables at the Byron Bay General Store café. It remains to be seen if they will reconnect now Zac is back on Australian shores.