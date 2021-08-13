Olivia Rodrigo addresses ‘resentment’ of ‘Driver’s License’s bad reputation

Award winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the bad reputation her song Driver’s License has incurred.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Variety and admitted, “I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.”

Before concluding she added, “I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that's so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

However, despite its negative reputation, the song ended up topping Billboard’s Hot 100 time and time again.