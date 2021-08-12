Lil Nas X is in love: 'I’ve found someone special'

Lil Nas X cannot stop gushing over his new beau.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 22-year-old revealed that after a lot of emotionally unavailable and toxic relationships, he has finally found the one.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he told Variety.

“A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he continued during his conversation on Wednesday.

But now, things are going forward with his new love interest and he couldn't be happier.

“I’ve found someone special now,” he shared. “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Although the singer did not dish out details about the 'special someone' in his life, it is conjectured that the star is dating his backup dancer Yai Ariza.