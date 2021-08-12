Nimra Khan's husband says they are divorced: 'I got rid of her'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nimra Khan's husband has filed for divorce from the actor and he has no regrets.
In a recent live video, UK-based Pakistani Raja Azam said that he is old enough to make his decisions and that he 'got rid' of ex-wife Nimra Khan for the same reason. The couple got married in April 2020.
“We are divorced," he spoke out. "I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."
He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache," he blurted out in the video. Viewers could spot Azam smoking in the clip.
